Top Court Urged To Blame Grant Thornton For £32M Swap Fee

Law360, London (October 14, 2020, 4:50 PM BST) -- A building society told the U.K.'s highest court on Wednesday that Grant Thornton should be held liable for its swaps losses, arguing that a judgment clearing the auditor wrongly placed an "extraordinary burden" on the lender to speculate what could have happened decades in the future. Counsel for a building society has urged the Supreme Court in London to overturn the Court of Appeal's decision and make Grant Thornton liable. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Rebecca Sabben-Clare QC, counsel for Manchester Building Society, urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Court of Appeal's decision from 2019. She argued that Grant Thornton's professional negligence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS