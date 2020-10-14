BlackRock Invests $118M In Electric Vehicle Biz Arrival

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based electric vehicle maker Arrival said Wednesday it received a $118 million investment from BlackRock that will help launch the company's first U.S. factory. Arrival Ltd. said the funds will partly go toward financing one of the company's so-called microfactories — small factories that can be quickly set up with limited upfront costs. The factories help assemble Arrival's electric vehicles, which are primarily commercial and passenger fleets. The new factory will be set up in South Carolina with an investment of about $46 million, the announcement said. Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021, and production is...

