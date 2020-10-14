Calif. Tells 9th Circ. That HHS 'Conscience Rule' Was 'Radical'

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A collection of states, municipalities and health providers have urged the Ninth Circuit not to revive a rule that would have allowed more health care workers to refuse to participate in procedures such as abortions, with California saying the measure was "radical." California, Washington, the city and county of San Francisco, the county of Santa Clara, and providers including the Los Angeles LGBT Center all filed briefs Tuesday arguing the so-called Protecting Statutory Conscience Rights in Health Care final rule should stay wiped out. California argued that "federal law does not permit such a radical regulation" and noted that multiple courts...

