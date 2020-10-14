EEOC Finalizes Changes On Opening And Closing Bias Cases

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has put the finishing touches on tweaks to the way it handles discrimination charges, unveiling a final rule Wednesday that clarifies guidelines about filing deadlines, digital processes, who can dismiss a case and what that decision means for an accuser. More than a year and a half after the agency proposed the amendments, the commission announced they'll be finalized on Thursday and will include revisions regulators made in response to some commenters' concerns. Representing the most controversial change, the agency is expanding the authority for dismissing and discharging cases to investigators in addition to office directors,...

