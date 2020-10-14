Mich. Judge Says Flint Not Complying With Water Remedies

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A federal judge said Flint, Michigan, isn't complying with a settlement agreement to find and replace potentially toxic water lines and can't rely on incomplete paperwork to determine where to replace lines, forcing the city to take action in two neighborhoods it wanted to mostly skip. Flint has made significant progress, excavating lines at more than 26,000 residences but needs to do more to ensure that it is working to fix every problematic line and performing the monitoring and outreach work required under its settlement agreement with environmental and civil rights groups, a judge said Tuesday. He found the city relied...

