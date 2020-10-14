Coinbase's Compliance Chief To Depart After Two-Year Tenure

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Coinbase's chief compliance officer is departing the firm, and the cryptocurrency exchange's chief legal officer will handle the role on an interim basis, the company confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday. Jeff Horowitz, a compliance veteran with prior experience overwhelmingly in the traditional banking sector who joined Coinbase in July 2018, will stay on "for a short period to smooth the transition" as CLO Paul Grewal takes over the role, a company spokesperson said. While at Coinbase, Horowitz helped to shape crypto and anti-money laundering rules with regulators including the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Financial Action Task Force,...

