Advocacy Groups Slam DHS Proposed Biometrics Expansion

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocates criticized the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's plan to expand biometrics testing of immigrants and their relatives to include eye scans and voice and facial recognition, arguing that it will threaten privacy rights, delay the immigration application process and lead to erroneous denial of benefits and false arrests. In a public comment submitted Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union criticized the Trump administration for attempting to vastly expand the DHS' data collection practices, which the ACLU noted could impact roughly 6 million individuals a year, including many under the age of 14. The ACLU also pointed out that the...

