Kirkland-Repped Arbor Closes On $1.7B In Financing

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Arbor Investments, led by Kirkland, said Wednesday it's closed on about $1.67 billion in new outside capital commitments, bringing its total assets under management to $2.9 billion. Chicago-based Arbor said in the statement that it closed its fifth equity fund, Arbor Investments V LP, with $1.5 billion in commitments, as well as its second captive subordinated debt fund, Arbor Debt Opportunities Fund II LP, with $168 million. "We are humbled by the commitments from our longtime limited partners as well as the interest from new investors who have entrusted Arbor with their capital," Arbor co-founder and CEO Gregory...

