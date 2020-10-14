Victims' Coalition Seeks Expanded Role In Boy Scouts Ch. 11

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Proceedings got testy at times as a coalition representing thousands of individuals who have lodged sexual abuse allegations against the Boy Scouts argued Wednesday for an expanded role in the organization's Chapter 11 case and its determination of how victims will be compensated. During an all-day virtual hearing, the ad hoc Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that the group should have a seat at the negotiating table in the Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 proceedings as mediators work to steer the bankruptcy toward a plan to make distributions to creditors, including abuse...

