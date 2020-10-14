Restaurant Employee Sexually Assaulted At Work Gets $75K

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Cincinnati-area Korean restaurant group will pay $75,000 to a former female employee who was sexually harassed and assaulted by the group's owner, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland last week approved a two-year consent decree settling the EEOC complaint, which alleged that the male owner and chef at a trio of restaurants offered to pay for an employee's car repairs in exchange for sex and raped her, forcing her to resign. "Jane Doe was subjected to a sexually hostile work environment by Kwon Choi, owner and manager of Cincinnati-area restaurants 3501 Seoul LLC,...

