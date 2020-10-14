Alleged Murder Occurred On Chickasaw Land, Judge Says

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Chickasaw Nation's reservation in southern Oklahoma was never disestablished, an Oklahoma judge has ruled, in a decision that could overturn the state court murder conviction of a death row inmate. Shaun Michael Bosse, who was convicted of murder in 2012, allegedly committed the crime within the Chickasaw's reservation established in 19th-century treaties, McClain County Judge Leah Edwards ruled on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals had asked Judge Edwards to weigh in as it considers Bosse's appeal, in which he argues that the state lacked jurisdiction over his alleged crime because it occurred on tribal lands. "There is absolutely no...

