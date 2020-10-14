Fed. Circ. OKs PTAB Decisions Axing Closed-Caption Cases

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decisions to strike down Ultratech patents on closed-captioned phones, despite a judge's recent criticism that the board had been "completely inconsistent" in reviewing expired patents. In one-line nonprecedential orders, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's April 2019 decisions invalidating eight Ultratech patents challenged by CaptionCall LLC. The patents cover closed-captioned phones that help deaf or hard-of-hearing people make phone calls. The Federal Circuit in August 2017 vacated and remanded the PTAB's initial orders invalidating the patents, finding that the board wrongly refused to hear evidence of inconsistencies in...

