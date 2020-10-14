Fed. Circ. OKs Ax Of Medtronic Suit In $112M Patent Dispute

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld an Indiana federal judge's dismissal of a suit by Medtronic seeking to invalidate a doctor's surgical screw patents, since a $112 million judgment against the company in a contract case over the patents is on appeal in state court. The appeals court ruled that U.S. District Judge Jon DeGuilio of the Northern District of Indiana exercised "common-sense accommodation of judgment" when he applied a U.S. Supreme Court doctrine that federal courts can abstain from hearing declaratory judgment suits when the issues can better be settled in state court. Because a jury verdict that Medtronic owes...

