HSBC Ordered To Search Trader Chats In ECU Forex Fight

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 6:34 PM BST) -- A London judge has ordered HSBC to manually trawl through traders' messages dating back to 2004 as part of a long-running dispute with a currency company over allegations it rigged foreign exchange markets. Judge Christopher Butcher told HSBC Bank PLC, HSBC Private Bank (U.K.) Ltd. and HSBC Bank USA NA to conduct sweeping searches of communications by traders in London and New York as part of a High Court suit brought by ECU Group PLC, which claims to have been ripped off by traders front-running foreign exchange orders. ECU argued that HSBC should be ordered to manually review the Bloomberg terminal...

