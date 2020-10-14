6th Circ. Grounds Air Force Worker's Reinstatement Fight

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of a U.S. Air Force civilian worker's suit alleging the service made her a sham reinstatement offer after letting her go because of a disability, saying Wednesday that her suit is not the sort of "mixed case" government workers can bring in federal district court. The Southern District of Ohio did not have jurisdiction to hear Angela Fuerst's challenge to the Merit Systems Protection Board's decision clearing the USAF of wrongdoing because the Civil Service Reform Act required she go to the Federal Circuit, the panel said. Though the law makes an exception for...

