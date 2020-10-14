Judge Orders IRS To Send Virus Relief Checks To Prisoners

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service must send out coronavirus stimulus payments to incarcerated individuals, and the agency was wrong to determine that they weren't eligible for the payments, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday. A federal judge found the IRS failed to give a valid reason for withholding economic impact payments from prisoners who have been incarcerated during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The IRS must reconsider any claims for the economic impact payments that were denied solely based on an individual's having been incarcerated, U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton said in an order. The ruling reinforced the judge's preliminary injunction...

