Commerce Hits Indian Steel Imports With Duties Up To 300%

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce hit South Korean and Indian steel producers with duties ranging from 0% to 300.77%, after concluding that some of their products are being subsidized and sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S. Commerce said anti-dumping duties ranging from 0% to 290.88% and countervailing duties from 2.64% to 300.77% would be applied to Indian forged steel fitting imports and anti-dumping duties ranging from 17.08% to 193.38% would be applied to South Korean forged steel fitting imports. The department's determinations handed a victory to the United Steelworkers and Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Bonney Forge Corp., which petitioned the government...

