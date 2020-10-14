Full 10th Circ. To Reconsider Colorado TABOR Dispute

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Colorado's governor will have the opportunity to revive a case challenging the constitutionality of the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights, the Tenth Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying the entire case will be reheard en banc. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights prevents the Colorado Legislature and local governing bodies from raising existing taxes or enacting new ones without the popular vote backing of the public. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Democratic Gov. Jared Polis persuaded the court that it should review a case that allowed a group of lawmakers and local governments to proceed with a lawsuit seeking to dismantle the state Taxpayer Bill of Rights, the...

