9th Circ. Sides With Dockworkers Union In NLRB Dispute

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held Wednesday that International Longshore and Warehouse Union members are entitled to do all the maintenance and repair work at the Pacific Maritime Association's West Coast port facilities, nixing a National Labor Relations Board order saying otherwise. In its opinion, the three-judge panel vacated the board's finding that the dockworkers union violated the National Labor Relations Act through its efforts to stop members of the Local 48 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers from performing maintenance and repair work at PMA member Kinder Morgan's Vancouver, Washington, facility. According to the opinion, the ILWU filed grievances over the...

