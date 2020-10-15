Ex-Walmart Greeter Tells 1st Circ. Attendance Is Optional

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT) -- A former Walmart "people greeter" on Thursday asked the First Circuit to revive a suit alleging the retailer fired her without trying to accommodate an injury she suffered while on the job, telling the appellate panel that attendance is not an essential element of the role. The appeal comes after a Maine federal judge in April ruled that Margaret Benson was fired for repeated absences and was not the victim of discrimination. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker found that Benson failed to provide documentation for all of her absences and that showing up is crucial to any job. But Benson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS