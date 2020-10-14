Md. Panel Suspicious Of Feds' Answers In Census Fight

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The government is starting to give a panel of Maryland federal judges the feeling that "somebody is not being honest" with them in a case challenging the president's order that undocumented immigrants be left out when drawing congressional boundaries. U.S. Circuit Judge Pamela A. Harris and U.S. District Court Judges Ellen L. Hollander and Paula Xinis took turns hammering the Trump administration during the virtual panel hearing Wednesday morning where the judges and attorneys appeared to each other in "Brady Bunch squares." While the judges and participating attorneys appeared to each other on video, the public only had access to the hearing...

