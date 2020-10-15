Faith Groups Tell 7th Circ. Church Can't Be Sued For Bias

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel undercut high court precedent shielding religious organizations from bias claims by letting a former music director sue an Illinois Catholic church for allegedly bullying him for being gay and overweight, religious groups said, supporting a full-panel rehearing of the case. In an amicus brief filed Wednesday, religious organizations, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Southern Baptist Convention's Religious Liberty Commission, said the full Seventh Circuit should reconsider a panel's September decision because it misapplied the so-called ministerial exception to anti-discrimination laws and will lead to messy litigation that will entangle courts in...

