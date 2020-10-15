Hungarian, Polish Taxes Aren't State Aid, ECJ Adviser Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT) -- An advertising tax in Hungary and a retail tax in Poland are legal under European Union state aid laws, an adviser to Europe's highest court said in an opinion on Thursday that urged the court to uphold a lower court ruling. The case before the European Court of Justice involved turnover taxes in the two eastern European countries. In the Polish case, the country adopted a law on the retail sector in 2016 in which retailers had to pay a tax on monthly revenue that exceeded 17 million zloty ($4.4 million). The rate was 0.8% on revenue between 17 million and...

