Barclays Slams PCP Over Dishonesty Claims Against Its Attys

Law360, London (October 15, 2020, 3:42 PM BST) -- Barclays accused PCP Capital Partners of making "inappropriate" allegations of dishonesty against the bank's internal lawyers in a tense exchange on Thursday, the penultimate day of the private equity company's lawsuit seeking £679 million ($880 million) on fraud allegations over the lender's 2008 fundraising drive. "Allegations of dishonesty and misconduct appear to have been made and have not been pleaded," a lawyer for Barclays has said in closing arguments at the High Court trial in London. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Jeffery Onions QC, representing Barclays Bank PLC, said that PCP had accused senior lawyers at the bank of misconduct in its closing...

