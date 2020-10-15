EU Gov't Heads Rule Out Brexit Trade Deal This Week

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:36 AM EDT) -- No deal will be struck this week on Britain's future trade relationship with the European Union, as questions remain about state aid, governance and fisheries, according to a draft of European summit conclusions seen by Law360 Thursday. Vital questions remain unanswered in talks between the EU and the U.K. on the future relationship after a regulatory transition period that ends on Dec. 31. (Getty) The outcome of the the Thursday to Friday summit of EU heads of government is taking place despite the earlier deadline of Oct. 15 for a deal that was set by Boris Johnson, the British prime minister who has threatened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS