Ex-Property Chief Pushed Into Bankruptcy After Fraud Case

Law360, London (October 15, 2020, 1:09 PM BST) -- A judge pushed a real estate tycoon into bankruptcy on Thursday, months after he was found to have siphoned £13 million ($16.8 million) from his family business, saying that trustees will have to assess whether accounting "misfeasance" has sabotaged his ability to repay his debts. Judge Anthony Zacaroli approved a bankruptcy order at the High Court against Edward Wojakovski, the former chief executive of Tonstate Group Ltd. He said there is no "credible or convincing evidence" that Wojakovski would be able to repay the property business if he was given more time to sort out his finances. Trustees will have to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS