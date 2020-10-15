Rolls-Royce Raises $2.6B Of Bonds In Response To COVID-19

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Rolls-Royce said Thursday it priced the equivalent of about $2.6 billion (£2 billion) in bonds as part of its larger almost $6.5 billion recapitalization strategy to help withstand the economic impact and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said in a statement that it priced three sets of senior, unsecured notes of pounds, dollars and euros. The aerospace, defense and engineering business said Oct. 1 that it's recapitalization strategy would involve a bond offering, rights issue and new term loan facility in order to improve its liquidity, reduce its balance sheet leverage and more. The company increased the...

