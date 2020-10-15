Texas Businessman Charged In $2B Tax Case

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Texas businessman Robert Brockman has been charged with using offshore entities to hide approximately $2 billion from the Internal Revenue Service in the largest-ever tax fraud case against an individual, a federal prosecutor said Thursday. David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, in June. On Thursday, Anderson announced the indictment of Robert Brockman, CEO of software developer Reynolds & Reynolds, in an alleged tax fraud scheme stretching over 20 years. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Brockman, who has also been charged with an investor fraud scheme, hid assets from the IRS for over 20 years, according to David L. Anderson, U.S....

