DC Circ. Hands 7th Circ. Fight Over FERC Clean Energy Order

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has shipped to the Seventh Circuit several consumer advocate challenges to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's order targeting state electricity programs in wholesale electricity auctions run by the nation's largest regional grid operator. Challenges had been filed at both appellate courts, but the Seventh Circuit in July denied a request by the Electric Power Supply Association to transfer the consolidated cases to the D.C. Circuit. In a short order Wednesday, the D.C. Circuit said it acted on its own motion to transfer the cases out. The challenges target FERC's December move that said state-subsidized power producers must hit a price...

