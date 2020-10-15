Rutgers Pay Gap Shorts Female Profs Thousands, Suit Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Five Rutgers University professors and the union that represents them sued the Big 10 school Wednesday for discriminatory pay practices, saying they were paid less than men despite earning millions of dollars in research funding, authoring hundreds of publications and maintaining outstanding track records of service to the university. The women, all tenure-track Rutgers faculty, alleged that the university paid them between $25,000 to $99,000 less per year than their male counterparts, according to a complaint filed in New Jersey Superior Court. Those practices, they said, violate a 2018 amendment to the state's anti-discrimination law, which shields members of protected classes...

