Lighting Co. Gets PTAB To Review UC Regents' LED Patent

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to institute inter partes review of the Regents of the University of California's LED patent, saying Satco Products Inc. sufficiently demonstrated that the majority of its unpatentability arguments were factually sound. In the decision issued Wednesday, the board said it was unpersuaded that the New York-based lighting company could prevail on several of its invalidity arguments, but that others were supported by evidence. "Based on the arguments in the petition and the preliminary response, therefore, we determine that petitioner has established a reasonable likelihood of prevailing in showing that at least one claim...

