'Salt Bae' Tip Pool Firings Broke Labor Law, NLRB Atty Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT) -- The New York restaurant owned by the celebrity chef known as "Salt Bae" violated federal labor law when it fired four workers for complaining about its tip pooling policy, a National Labor Relations Board attorney said in one of four advice memos released Thursday. Nusr-Et employees prepare meat in Istanbul on June 1. An NLRB attorney has said the New York location of the steakhouse chain violated federal labor law when it fired four workers. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images) The National Labor Relations Act "undeniably" protected the Nusr-Et Steakhouse workers per longstanding agency case law holding workers are...

