Feds Say 'QQAAZZ' Members Laundered Millions Via Crypto

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Justice Department officials in Pennsylvania on Thursday announced criminal money laundering charges against 14 alleged members of international criminal ring QQAAZZ, which the agency characterized as the result of yearslong parallel investigations spanning 16 countries. Eight Latvians, two Georgians, two Bulgarians, a Romanian and a Belgian face charges in Pittsburgh that they used cryptocurrency and a vast network of shell company-linked accounts at banks around the world to launder tens of millions of dollars for cybercriminals, including those using malware. U.S. officials said that the action launched Thursday commences at the same time as related prosecutions in Portugal, the United Kingdom...

