Enviros, W.Va. Gov.'s Coal Co. Say Deal Could Scuttle Trial

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia coal company and several environmental groups have reached a tentative deal resolving their dispute over environmental law violations, they told a West Virginia federal judge Wednesday, just five days before their damages trial was set to kick off. U.S. District Judge David A. Faber has agreed to pause the suit while the parties finalize the settlement, according to an order issued the same day. Bluestone Coal Corp. and the environmental groups have 30 days to share their plans with the court or file a status report, Judge Faber said. The Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, West Virginia...

