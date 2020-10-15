NordicTrack Maker Says Peloton's New Bike Infringes IP

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Icon Health & Fitness lodged a patent infringement suit in Delaware federal court Thursday, accusing Peloton of copying its technology with its new Bike+ product and continuing a "pattern of infringing." Icon Health & Fitness Inc., which makes NordicTrack products, claims that Peloton wanted to seize on "unprecedented market demand" brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic for convenient, interactive home fitness options, and copied its technology to do so. "Peloton made a conscious decision to willfully infringe Icon's patented technology so it could introduce a new 'game changing' technology to appropriate market share and otherwise irreparably harm Icon during this market...

