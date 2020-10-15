Ocwen Agrees To Settlement Worth $11M For Fla. Borrowers

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Ocwen Financial has agreed to a settlement worth more than $11 million in relief for Florida borrowers to end a suit by the state's attorney general accusing the mortgage servicer of pervasive misconduct, according to a court filing Thursday. In a motion for consent judgment, Ocwen agreed to pay at least $5.16 million and provide about $5.5 million's worth of waived fees to escape claims that it made repeated errors in servicing residential mortgage loans, such as failing to accurately onboard loans onto its system of record, mishandling borrowers' escrow accounts, overcharging borrowers' accounts, and sending misleading communications. Under the terms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS