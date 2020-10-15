Japanese Food Co. Canned Union Backers, NLRB Says

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has sustained numerous unfair labor practice findings against a Japanese food distributor, including that it fired several workers who backed a successful campaign to unionize with a Teamsters local and solicited workers to withdraw their union support. A three-member board panel on Wednesday affirmed the bulk of an administrative law judge's findings that Wismettac Asian Foods interfered with workers' rights ahead of the vote and punished several employees after, rejecting the company's challenge to the ruling and ordering it to rehire the fired workers, some of whom were employed through staffing agencies. The panel also ordered...

