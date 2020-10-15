SEC Walks Rare Path In $800K Whistleblower Award

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday issued an $800,000 award to a whistleblower in a rare instance of the agency reconsidering a preliminary determination that recommended denying the claim. The agency also resorted to a regulation that allows it to combine two actions in order to make the total monetary sanctions collected as a result of the whistleblower's actions large enough to warrant a bounty. Upon reconsidering the claim after the claimant contested the preliminary determination, the SEC found that the individual "satisfied the requirements for being considered a whistleblower" and "voluntarily provided original information to the commission that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS