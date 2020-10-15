Cannabis Orgs Launch Business Certification Pilot Program

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A cannabis trade organization and policy think tank announced Thursday that they have partnered to launch a pilot program for certifying businesses in the marijuana and hemp space as well as financial institutions that service the industry. In a joint announcement, the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp, or ATACH, and the Policy Center for Public Health and Safety said they were working with standards organization ASTM International to establish an oversight program whose results would be submitted to a coalition of state attorneys general. ATACH president Michael Bronstein said that the program was a logical outgrowth of a memorandum...

