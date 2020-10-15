Bernstein Litowitz Accused Of Age Bias, Homophobia

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT) -- A pair of former Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP staffers sued the law firm on Thursday alleging a leadership team brought in two years ago systemically supplanted older workers with younger hires and discriminated against gay employees. Charlie Cruz, 55, who is gay, and Linda Graham, 57, said a trio of firm leaders in the New York office "engaged in a pattern of favoring younger employees in employment decisions," firing a slew of professional staffers over 40, including Cruz and Graham, shortly after taking the reins. "With the new management team in place, personnel changes happened rapidly," Cruz and Graham...

