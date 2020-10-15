EEOC Says Dell Underpaid Female IT Analyst

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued computer giant Dell in Texas federal court Thursday, alleging the company paid an experienced female IT analyst significantly less than a male colleague who did the same work. The complaint alleged violations of the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, claiming Kea Golden was hired at a salary $17,510 lower than that of her male counterpart even though they both worked for Dell's backup engineering team after the company acquired their former employer. "Dell failed to properly pay Ms. Golden for her work," said EEOC senior trial...

