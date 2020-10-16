Telenor Challenges Enforcer's €112M Antitrust Fine

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Telenor ASA and its Norwegian subsidiary have asked a European court to toss nearly €112 million ($130 million) in fines levied by the economic enforcer for the Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway market, which concluded the company was abusing its dominant position in Norway's mobile market. In a Thursday filing, the Court of Justice of the European Free Trade Association States said Telenor requested the court completely annul its June decision, which upheld the fines brought by the EFTA Surveillance Authority. More specifically, the court had ruled that Telenor violated the Agreement in the European Economic Area — the document that outlines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS