Investors, Commerzbank Employee Reach Deal In €30M Suit

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 9:01 PM BST) -- An Italian pension fund and a Luxembourg investment fund have agreed that an employee of the London unit of Commerzbank wasn't liable for their losses in connection with €30 million ($35.4 million) in investment notes, resolving part of the litigation. The two sides have ended the claims brought by Peter Corner with an agreement that he was not liable to Associazione Cassa Nazionale di Previdenza ed Assistenza a Favore dei Ragionieri e Periti Commerciali or to Adenium Sicav for losses related to the loan deal, according to a Wednesday consent order. Litigation launched by Commerzbank AG, Agate Assets SA and Corner...

