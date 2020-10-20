Central Banker Eyes Exit In $260M Suit Over PrivatBank

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 6:21 PM BST) -- The former head of Ukraine's central bank is seeking to strike out claims by Ukrainian oligarch Igor Surkis alleging she conspired with the country's former president to wipe out funds belonging to companies owned by his family during the nationalization of PrivatBank. Valeria Gontareva, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine between 2014 and 2017, will ask the High Court to dismiss the claims against her at a two-day hearing in London in March next year, according to newly public documents signed Sept. 30 by Judge David Foxton. Surkis is suing former President Petro Poroshenko and Gontareva for more than $260...

