PE Firm Clearview Capital Sues For €1.3M Unpaid Loan

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 3:13 PM BST) -- A private equity company is asking the High Court in London to order a businessman to hand over more than €1.3 million ($1.5 million) after he agreed to take on his company's debt repayments. Clearview Capital Ltd., which is based in the British territory of Jersey, alleges that Andrew Williams must pay up under the terms of a personal guarantee he made for his company, Oakleigh Ltd., so it could secure refinancing in March. According to the suit, which was recently made public, Williams agreed to shoulder the debt after Oakleigh missed a June installment payment of more than €380,000. The...

