Microsoft Settles Software Theft Case Against UK Vendors

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 6:48 PM BST) -- Microsoft Corp. has settled its copyright and trademark infringement claim against two British companies accused of peddling unauthorized product license keys for its popular software products. Microsoft agreed to a settlement with Mahi Uddin Khan and his companies, Techlabs32 Ltd. and Software Pro Company Ltd., according to an Oct. 14 Tomlin order. The order halts the High Court lawsuit alleging Khan sold illegal digital copies of Microsoft software. Khan and his companies are prevented from distributing packages of popular programs including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, the order signed off by Judge Anthony Mann said, unless Microsoft gives consent. The defendants...

