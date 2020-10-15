Investment Manager Rothschild Hit With $100M Kickback Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Luxembourg private asset manager sued investment house Edmond de Rothschild (Europe) SA in New York state court Wednesday, alleging the financial institution lost more than $100 million of a former Russian oil executive's assets by embezzling and lining its pockets with kickbacks from "unscrupulous firms." The complaint was filed by Fortinvest Investments Holdings, a family company in Luxembourg with a sole beneficial owner, Sergei Mikhailovich Bogdanchikov, an engineer and former CEO of Rosneft, a large Russian government-controlled oil company. Beginning in 2001, Fortinvest invested more than $150 million with Edmond de Rothschild, which handed over the portfolio to New York-based Vladimir...

