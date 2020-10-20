Locke Lord Snags Energy-Focused Capital Markets Partner

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has hired a former DLA Piper capital markets attorney specializing in the energy industry as a partner in Houston, the firm recently announced. Gislar Donnenberg, who joined the firm last week, brings more than two decades of experience helping clients with initial public offerings, mergers, corporate governance and a range of other matters, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. While Donnenberg has particular experience with the energy sector, his work is broadly applicable to other industries from health care to technology, according to the firm. Donnenberg said he will continue to focus largely on energy at...

