Judicial Watch Asks DC Circ. To Revisit Clinton Email Saga

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A conservative watchdog on Thursday urged the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its decision to dismiss Hillary Clinton from a deposition regarding her email usage, which the group says is a break in precedent from both the U.S. Supreme Court and the circuit itself. Judicial Watch Inc. argued in its petition for a panel rehearing and a full-court review that the panel's decision to grant Clinton mandamus relief, which is an order issued by a higher court to compel a lower court or official to abide by its verdict, extended to Clinton more rights than ordinarily afforded to others. Judicial Watch pointed out...

