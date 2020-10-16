Nonprofits, Profs Urge Redo In 2nd Circ. Ex-Felon Bias Ruling

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit's ruling that national criminal justice statistics are insufficient to support claims of a company's discrimination against applicants with felony convictions will disproportionately harm workers of color, a collection of public interest groups and criminologists supporting rehearing the case told the appeals court. In two amicus briefs filed on Thursday, social science professors and 25 public interest groups led by the National Employment Law Project and Youth Represent argued the September ruling ignored racial disparities in the U.S. criminal justice system and would make it harder for minority workers to bring discrimination lawsuits over being denied jobs because they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS